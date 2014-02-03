DoubleDragon Properties Corp, a property company partly owned by Jollibee Foods Corp founder Tony Tan Caktiong, plans to raise 1.1 billion philippine pesos ($24 million) via an initial public offering to fund its venture into shopping malls and office space development, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.3200 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)