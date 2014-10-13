The Philippines' Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the initial public offerings of three companies and a follow-on offering by Del Monte Pacific Ltd , which will raise a combined 10.52 billion pesos ($235 million) from the local bourse, Manila Standard Today reported.

Approved were the listings of specialty retailer SSI Group Inc, mobile content provider Xurpas Inc, and Korean electronics firm Phoenix Semiconductor Products Corp, the report quoted a senior SEC official as saying.

