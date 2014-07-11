Capital raising via the Philippine Stock Exchange rose 147.2 percent to 76.12 billion pesos ($1.75 billion) in the first half from a year earlier, as the local bourse said it emerged the best performer in Southeast Asia with its key index rising 16.2 percent, Malaya Business Insight reported.

(bit.ly/1w7UzMD)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)