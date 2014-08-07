Philippine fastfood operator Jollibee Foods Corp plans to enter Malaysia and Indonesia in the next two years and grow its Southeast Asian footprint through franchising, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper quoted the company's chief finance officer as saying.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)