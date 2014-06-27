JG Summit Holdings Inc will spend some 44.2 billion pesos ($1.01 billion) in capital expenditure this year, primarily for its property development and airline units, the BusinessMirror newspaper reported quoting company President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Gokongwei.

Gokongwei said with the country's growing economy, he expects the firm to ride on that increase and post a double-digit growth for the year.

