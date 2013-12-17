Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc now has two seats in the 11-person Board of Directors of Manila Electric Co following its purchase of a 27.1 percent stake in the country's largest power utility, Malaya Business Insight reported.

(link.reuters.com/nyb55v)

----

