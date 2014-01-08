Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc is expanding its energy portfolio with a plan to put up a 300 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Batangas province and is building a 46 MW biomass power unit in Negros Occidental province, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/qec85v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)