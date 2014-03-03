Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc will spend 40 billion pesos ($896 million) this year to expand its real estate, food manufacturing, airline and petrochemical businesses, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.6350 pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)