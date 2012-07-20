link.reuters.com/geh59s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Manila sees higher June budget deficit - BusinessWorld
link.reuters.com/ceh59s
----
Honda recalls 834 CR-V units sold in Philippines -
BusinessWorld
link.reuters.com/wah59s
----
Casino licensees to fund airport road project - The
Philippine Star
link.reuters.com/tah59s
----
Car imports in H1 up 28 pct y/y - Philippine Daily Inquirer
link.reuters.com/rah59s
----
Regulatory issues hound San Miguel's road project -
Philippine Daily Inquirer
link.reuters.com/qah59s
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom)