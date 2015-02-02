Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd remains keen on raising its stake in the San Miguel Brewery, an unlisted unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, the BusinessWorld newspaper quoted a Kirin senior director as saying. (bit.ly/169gf4H)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)