LBC Express Inc (IPO-LBC.PS) is set to raise roughly 7 billion pesos ($157.34 million) from an equity offering later this year to bankroll its international expansion drive after completing the takeover of Federal Resources Investment Group Inc, the BusinessWorld reported, quoting the firm's chairman.

The logistics company is targeting to finish by August the transformation of dormant listed firm Federal Resources, setting in motion a delayed plan to raise funds through the stock market, LBC Express Chairman Santiago Araneta said. (bit.ly/1JEMzgf)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.4900 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)