Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp (PMFTC) will stop exporting cigarettes to South Korea and Pakistan with the impending implementation of the cigarette tax stamp system in the Philippines, Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted the company president as saying.

PMFTC is a joint venture between Philip Morris International and Fortune Tobacco Corp of the LT Group Inc.

