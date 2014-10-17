Vehicles made by India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd will soon be available in the Philippines through car importer and distributor Columbian Group owned by businessman Jose Alvarez, the Malaya Business Insight newspaper reported.

The Columbian Group said in a statement it would initially bring in two models: the Bolero pick-up truck and a sports utility vehicle. (bit.ly/1wcuQUI)

