The Philippine unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc will push through with the 30-day maintenance shutdown of the country's Malampaya natural gas field in March 2015, despite calls for a new schedule to avert a power shortage, the Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted the energy secretary as saying.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)