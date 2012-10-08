BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker expects earnings per share EPS dilution of about $0.19 in 2017
* Says expects earnings per share ("eps") dilution of approximately $0.19 in 2017
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA on Thursday reported net profit of $525 million for the fourth quarter, falling short of analyst expectations after booking impairments.
* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to terminate pledge agreement of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd' 100 percent stake