Max's Group Inc, the Philippines' largest casual dining restaurant chain, could raise as much as 5.33 billion pesos ($119 million) from a follow-on share offer priced at 17.75 pesos per share, Malaya Business Insight reported.

(bit.ly/1Fyli9Y)

