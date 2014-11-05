Max's Group Inc, the Philippines' largest casual dining restaurant chain, plans to raise 4.6 billion pesos ($102.50 million) via follow-on offering this month, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported, citing a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

