Megaworld Corp is investing 45 billion pesos ($1 billion) in the next 10 years to develop a 34.5-hectare property tucked inside Fort Bonifacio now called "Mckinley West," which will likewise mark its foray into the "ultra" high-end township development, reported the Philippine Daily Inquirer quoting a senior company official.

