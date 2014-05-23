Melco Crown (Philippines) Resorts Corp will open an indoor theme park, through a tie-up with DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc , at its City of Dreams casino resort in Manila's Entertainment City, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)