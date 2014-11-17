Macau casino operator Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd has scheduled a soft opening for its $1.3 billion City of Dreams casino resort project in Manila for next month and a grand launch before the Chinese New Year in 2015, the Philippine Star newspaper quoted Melco Crown Chairman Lawrence Ho as saying.

(bit.ly/1xFYdAj)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)