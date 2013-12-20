UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Six lawmakers have asked the Philippines' Supreme Court in a joint petition to stop Manila Electric Co from imposing a record-high power rate increase on its 5.3 million customers, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
The country's biggest power utility is supposed to start implementing the staggered 4.15 peso per kWh rate hike this month.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources