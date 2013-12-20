Six lawmakers have asked the Philippines' Supreme Court in a joint petition to stop Manila Electric Co from imposing a record-high power rate increase on its 5.3 million customers, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

The country's biggest power utility is supposed to start implementing the staggered 4.15 peso per kWh rate hike this month.

