The power generation arm of Manila Electric Co will be raising 40
billion pesos ($895.26 million) from the debt market to bankroll the
construction of a 460-megawatt coal-fired power facility in Quezon province, the
Manila Bulletin newspaper reported.
San Buenaventura Power Ltd Co, the project's corporate vehicle, is
51-percent owned by Meralco PowerGen Corp while the remaining 49 percent is held
by Thailand's EGCO Group. (bit.ly/1wH5OPD)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its
accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 44.6800 Philippine peso)
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)