MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
Infrastructure holding firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp has sealed its purchase of a 51 percent stake in Central Luzon Doctors' Hospital, the largest hospital in Tarlac, and the eighth hospital in the company's growing healtcare portfolio. (link.reuters.com/sam24v)
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Government to bid out 3 road projects - Philippine Daily Inquirer (link.reuters.com/ram24v)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: