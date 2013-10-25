Infrastructure holding firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp has sealed its purchase of a 51 percent stake in Central Luzon Doctors' Hospital, the largest hospital in Tarlac, and the eighth hospital in the company's growing healtcare portfolio. (link.reuters.com/sam24v)

Government to bid out 3 road projects - Philippine Daily Inquirer (link.reuters.com/ram24v)

