Metro Pacific Investments Corp asked the government to reconsider the equity buyout of Metro Rail Transit Corp, which operates MRT Line 3, and instead allow the conglomerate to take over and expand the mass transit project. (link.reuters.com/guq36v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)