MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. said it plans to sell 20 billion pesos ($465 million) worth of long-term negotiable certificates of deposits (LTNCDs) next year to take advantage of ample market liquidity to lock in funding.
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Metro Pacific buys Tarlac's largest hospital - Philippine Daily Inquirer
Infrastructure holding firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp. has sealed its purchase of a 51-percent stake in Central Luzon Doctors' Hospital, the largest hospital in Tarlac, and the eight hospital in the company's growing healtcare portfolio.
Government to bid out 3 road projects - Philippine Daily Inquirer
The Department of Public Works and Highways is finalizing auction plans for three major toll roads - two located south of Metro Manila and another north of the capital - set for the second half of 2014.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: