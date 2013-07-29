Hong Kong's C C Land in talks to buy Leadenhall Building in London
HONG KONG, March 1 Property developer C C Land Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it was in "advanced discussions" regarding a potential acquisition of Leadenhall Building in London.
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
NGCP readies $2 bln prepayment to govt - Manila Standard Today
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
HONG KONG, March 1 Property developer C C Land Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it was in "advanced discussions" regarding a potential acquisition of Leadenhall Building in London.
* Fy revenue 2.85 billion pesos versus 2.61 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JPMorgan Chase - in 2017, assuming no change in interest rates since Dec 31, co expects net interest income could be about $3 billion higher than in 2016 - SEC filing