BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Mitsubishi Corp. is expanding into property development in Southeast Asia, including building an apartment complex in the Philippines worth around $405 million, as the slowdown in China shrinks profits from its commodity businesses.
($1 = 43.3050 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy TerraForm Global Inc for about $787 million and acquire 51 percent of TerraForm Power Inc.
March 7 Nordicom A/S: * Brian Grønnegaard appointed new CFO as of April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)