Mitsubishi Corp's Philippine unit is investing another 3.5 billion pesos to 5 billion pesos ($78-$112 million) to upgrade its production capacity and create a new vehicle platform in the Southeast Asian country, the New Standard reported, citing a company executive as saying. (bit.ly/1MYYqGd)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.8200 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)