Infrastructure giant Metro Pacific Investments Corp through its flagship toll road arm is spending 1.42 billion pesos ($32 million) to buy a portion of the stake of its French partner in Manila North Luzon Tollways Corp, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/tyf95v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.5950 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)