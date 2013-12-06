BRIEF-Stellus Capital Investment Corporation reports Q4 results
* Stellus Capital Investment Corporation reports results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, the toll-road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp, has concluded successful negotiations with state-run Philippine National Construction Corp on a massive elevated toll road linking the southern and northern parts of Metro Manila, a top executive said. (link.reuters.com/xeb35v)
LONDON, March 10 A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to reveal the source of its funding to meet the hefty risks of a trial.
* Says to take at least 51 % stake in Catallyst Constellations Pvt. Ltd. to make it a unit of co