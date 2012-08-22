link.reuters.com/qyq22t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

TVI updates Balabag mine reserve estimate - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/myq22t

----

Manila Electric eyes renewable energy - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/gyq22t

----

Citi bullish on Philippine gaming sector - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/fyq22t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)