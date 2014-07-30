The Philippines' Century Properties Group Inc said it had obtained a court order stopping the group of Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada from terminating their deal to develop a $2 billion Manila Bay casino resort, according to a Manila Standard Today newspaper report.

