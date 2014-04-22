Flag carrier Philippine Airlines expects to swing back to profitability next year as it expands into more profitable routes and books savings from newer, more efficient planes, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper quoted PAL President Ramon Ang as saying.

(link.reuters.com/wur68v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)