BRIEF-Macellum comments on settlement discussions with Citi Trends
* Macellum Capital Management says comments on settlement discussions with Citi Trends
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is hopeful that its bid to buy out its Philippine Airlines partner, the Lucio Tan Group, would be completed within the third quarter so as not to derail improvements in the carrier's financial performance, the Philippine Star newspaper quoted the president of San Miguel and PAL as saying.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Confirms that it received a letter from Dolphin on Tuesday requesting certain information
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.