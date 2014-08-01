The Lucio Tan Group is prepared to buy out San Miguel Corp's stake in Philippine Airlines even as San Miguel is hopeful of gaining full control of the flag carrier, the Malaya Business Insight reported, citing an announcement made on Thursday by Washington Sycip, a director of Tan's holding firm LT Group Inc.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)