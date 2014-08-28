UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Pancake House Inc, a restaurant chain operator, may raise as much as 12.6 billion Philippine pesos ($289 million) from a follow-on offer of 300.136 million common shares, the Philippine Star newspaper reported, based on a company filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange and Wednesday's closing stock price.
The company did not disclose when it planned to conduct the follow-on offer, the paper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 43.5900 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources