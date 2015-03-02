Pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) plans to
complete the sale of its thrift banking unit before the end of
the first semester as the state-run firm has cleared a legal
hurdle preventing the asset disposition, the BusinessWorld
reported, citing GSIS President Robert Vergara.
Vergara said the agency is moving for the public auction of
the pension fund's 99 percent stake in GSIS Family Bank. (bit.ly/1DHw1Qz)
