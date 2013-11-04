UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Petron Malaysia Refining and Marketing Bhd, a unit of the Philippines' Petron Corp, will spend $2 billion to expand its network and strengthen its foothold in Malaysia over the next 10 years, Petron Malaysia Chairman Ramon Ang said, reported the Philippine Star. (link.reuters.com/cek44v)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources