The Philippine Stock Exchange expects capital raising by listed firms in the local bourse this year to miss its target of 200 billion pesos ($4.5 billion), as equity deals are relatively smaller than last year's transactions, Manila Standard Today quoted the bourse president as saying. (bit.ly/1yJrdsF)

