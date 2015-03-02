Singapore Exchange Ltd is open to selling its 20 percent stake in Philippine Dealing Systems Holdings Corp, which owns the country's fixed income trading platform, to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing unnamed industry sources.

The report said the move would give the local bourse more flexibility in its goal to unify the country's capital market infrastructure. (bit.ly/18em7dQ)

Officials from Singapore Exchange and the Philippine Stock Exchange were not immediately available for comment.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)