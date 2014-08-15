The board of the Philippine Stock Exchange has approved a 2.25 billion peso ($51.6 million) takeover bid for Philippine Dealing Systems Holdings Corp, a deal that will merge the local equities and fixed income markets, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 43.6300 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)