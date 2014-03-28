BRIEF-Action Square changes CEO to Lee Seung Han
* Says it changes CEO of the co to Lee Seung Han from Kim Jae Young on March 14, to focus on game development business and improve company management efficiency
Philippine Bank of Communications said it was gearing up for an aggressive expansion, having obtained central bank approval to open 36 more branches on top of the 10 licenses awarded last year, BusinessWorld newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/vyh97v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says it changes CEO of the co to Lee Seung Han from Kim Jae Young on March 14, to focus on game development business and improve company management efficiency
SEATTLE, March 14 Boeing Co and about 90 other aerospace companies are urging Congress to overhaul the U.S. tax system, saying a set of changes Republicans proposed last year - including a big cut in the corporate tax rate - will make them more competitive globally and help create U.S. jobs.
March 14 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission