London-listed Forum Energy Plc, controlled by the Philippines' Philex Petroleum Corp, will be given a two-year extension for its drilling programme in the resource-rich yet disputed Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea, Malaya Business Insight quoted Philippine Energy Secretary Carlos Jericho Petilla as saying.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LA CORUNA, Spain/STOCKHOLM, March 15 Fashion retailer H&M's sales fell unexpectedly in February while Inditex, which owns Zara, pulled further ahead of its Swedish rival, helped by its expansion online and a bigger emerging market presence.