London-listed Forum Energy Plc, controlled by the Philippines' Philex Petroleum Corp, will be given a two-year extension for its drilling programme in the resource-rich yet disputed Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea, Malaya Business Insight quoted Philippine Energy Secretary Carlos Jericho Petilla as saying.

