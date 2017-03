London-listed Forum Energy Plc, a unit of the Philippines' Philex Petroleum Corp, will undertake seismic studies in the disputed Reed Bank, which the Philippines calls Recto Bank, in April or May of next year, the Philippine Star newspaper quoted Philex Chairman Manuel Pangilinan as saying.

