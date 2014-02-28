British air traffic control operator National Air Traffic Services (NATS) is discussing with flag carrier Philippine Airlines the possibility of setting up a compact airport that Philippine Airlines President Ramon Ang is said to be interested in, Malaya Business Insight reported. (link.reuters.com/dad37v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)