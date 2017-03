Nickel and iron miner Platinum Group Metals Corp is eyeing a backdoor listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange, through Southeast Asia Cement Holdings Inc, and may conduct a follow-on offer to take advantage of rising nickel prices, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1tOazH4)

