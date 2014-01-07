Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) and its acquisition target GMA Network Inc on Monday said a final deal had yet to be reached amid continued speculation that they were close to sealing an agreement on a commercial or strategic deal. (link.reuters.com/jaw75v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.7 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)