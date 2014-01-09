Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co has earmarked 11.8 billion pesos ($264 million) for capital expenditure this year, mainly for network expansion, it said ahead of a planned bond sale, Manila Standard Today newspaper reports. (link.reuters.com/zyh85v)

