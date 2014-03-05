Talks on a possible acquisition by the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) of a minority stake in GMA Network Inc have collapsed anew, said PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan, according to BusinessMirror newspaper.

(link.reuters.com/gyb47v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)