Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), the country's most valuable company, has no plans of reviving talks to acquire GMA Network Inc, after the latter disclosed an offer from Ramon Ang, president of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, the Philippine Star newspaper quoted PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan as saying.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)